AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,348,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $937,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $257,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,682 shares of company stock worth $8,546,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

