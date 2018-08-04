American States Water (AWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. American States Water has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $35,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $55,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $378,324 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

