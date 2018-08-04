American International Group (AIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

American International Group opened at $53.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. American International Group has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

