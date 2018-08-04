AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Position Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 191.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $42,715,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $24,718,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $16,966,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 19.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,306,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S opened at $5.19 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

