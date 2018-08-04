Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amber Road’s earnings. Amber Road posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

AMBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,911.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,789,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,782,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,848 shares of company stock valued at $916,219. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Amber Road by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amber Road during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amber Road during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amber Road opened at $8.51 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.26. Amber Road has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

