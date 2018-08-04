Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com traded down $11.04, reaching $1,823.29, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,454,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,865. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $876.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $23,314,216. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.