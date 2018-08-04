Amalgamated Bank Invests $500,000 in McDermott International (MDR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDermott International from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of MDR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 0.93. McDermott International has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. analysts expect that McDermott International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

