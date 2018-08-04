AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.65 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.87.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.70, reaching $23.90, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 678,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $767.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

