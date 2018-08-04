Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 64,398 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 736.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64,398 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 297,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 34,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.25.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at $613,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $252.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

