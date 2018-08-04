Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $555,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Stock

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

