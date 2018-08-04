Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $71,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $381,676.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,578 in the last three months. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Co opened at $59.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $220.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.56%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

