Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,168 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 539.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $6,562,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $631,320.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,930.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.24. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

