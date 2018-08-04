Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises approximately 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $315,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Blueport Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,552.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,306.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,238.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $856.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.