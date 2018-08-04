Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,238.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $918.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective (up previously from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

