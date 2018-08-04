Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 410.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $91.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.05.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

