Allstate Corp (ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Allstate stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,420. Allstate has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11,436.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

