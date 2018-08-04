Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 -0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 -2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of MDRX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,991. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

