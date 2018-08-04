Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) VP Sells $233,859.60 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $233,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Allison Transmission traded down $0.34, reaching $46.50, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

