Allison Transmission (ALSN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director James A. Star sold 12,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $517,001.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $233,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,818,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after buying an additional 915,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 468,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 405,085 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,486,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,132,000 after purchasing an additional 405,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,597 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.