Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$43.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AP.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$45.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.75 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.75.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded up C$1.33, reaching C$43.97, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 169,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$35.76 and a 12 month high of C$42.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

