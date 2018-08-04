Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,079 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

