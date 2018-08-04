Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $847,000 in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial opened at $43.79 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $40.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

