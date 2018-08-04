Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $942,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $47.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,004.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,856 shares of company stock worth $349,153. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

