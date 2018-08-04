Align Technology (ALGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.79.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,702. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $165.18 and a 1 year high of $385.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,434 shares of company stock worth $30,712,419. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 369,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 345,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.