Algert Global LLC Sells 77,815 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,815 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil downgraded PBF Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NYSE PBF opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

