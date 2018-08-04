Algert Global LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, CEO George John Damiris sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $3,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,271 shares of company stock worth $13,591,907. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier opened at $67.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

