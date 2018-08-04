Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 101,125 MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,108,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 111,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

MRC Global opened at $20.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 177,500 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $3,562,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 226,864 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $4,648,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,864 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

