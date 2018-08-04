Akari Therapeutics PLC (AKTX) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207,506 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Akari Therapeutics worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $11.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Akari Therapeutics Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

