Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.01 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics traded down $0.06, hitting $30.13, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 375,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.24. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $48,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $108,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,493 shares of company stock worth $11,580,119. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 51,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 935,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 170,196 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.