Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $78.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $245,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $235,694.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $200,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,549 shares of company stock worth $13,378,725 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

