Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 226,697 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Agilent Technologies opened at $65.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.