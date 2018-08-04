AFLAC (AFL) Lifted to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.54.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.