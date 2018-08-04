Aew UK Reit PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (AEWU)

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Friday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aew UK Reit opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Aew UK Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

About Aew UK Reit

AEW UK REIT plc is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has and intends to maintain UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met and intends to continue to meet the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT.

