Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

