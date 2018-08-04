Aetna (AET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Aetna (NYSE:AET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Aetna opened at $188.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aetna has a 1 year low of $149.69 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.29.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

