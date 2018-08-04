Aeon (AEON) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00017281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $23,755.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01638499 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011426 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

