Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carnival by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Carnival by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 138,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,544,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.