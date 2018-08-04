Advisory Services Network LLC Has $713,000 Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 135.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.77 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair cut shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.