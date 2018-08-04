Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEIS. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 404,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,593. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

