Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Adtalem Global have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company has been witnessing weak enrollments at its institutions. As the employment situation is improving, more adult students are opting for jobs and the demand for academic programs have declined, thereby hampering growth prospects of for-profit education companies. Also, earnings estimates remained stable for the current quarter and current fiscal over the past two months, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Adtalem is working on strengthening its value proposition, elevating growth profile and improving operating leverage. The company’s cost-saving initiatives, transformation strategy and continued focus on stackable programs that are aligned with key growth areas should drive growth.”

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Adtalem Global Education opened at $55.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $254,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $644,680.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $883,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,031.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,235. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.