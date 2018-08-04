ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.31% and a negative net margin of 101.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 52,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $249,998.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,473.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,222 shares of company stock valued at $373,901. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 206,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 90,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

