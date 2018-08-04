AdEx Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004098 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00383610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00196290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000797 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

