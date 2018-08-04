Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.62% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our $12 PT following the qrt. Adesto indicated that its gross margins would recover in 3Q to 46.5% (vs. 43%) helped in part by S3 contribution but also recovery in base business. We believe the acquisitions could expand the TAM meaningfully and open up content opportunities, specifically around industrial IoT . With an improved financial profile and higher revenue base, we would buyers at these levels.””

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOTS. ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Adesto Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Adesto Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Adesto Technologies traded down $0.25, hitting $5.05, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 548,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. equities research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 292,681 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 54.7% in the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 947,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87,731 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

