Addus Homecare (ADUS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Addus Homecare to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

ADUS stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $32,458.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.