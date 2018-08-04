Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,436,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 807,213 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $24.89.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,470.97% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $25,530.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 335,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 399.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 9.85.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

