Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 505,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.31. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

