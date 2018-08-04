Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,343 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,343 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $11,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,755,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,293,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,728 shares of company stock valued at $136,180,714. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

