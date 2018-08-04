Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 145,972 Career Education Corp. (CECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Career Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 15.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Career Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Career Education in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Career Education by 97.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Career Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $16.92 on Friday. Career Education Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.77.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Career Education had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $142.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

