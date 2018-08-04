Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 278,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry opened at $10.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Vetr raised shares of BlackBerry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.52 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

