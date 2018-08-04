Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 32.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Nanometrics opened at $42.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $52,935.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,539 shares of company stock worth $1,976,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

